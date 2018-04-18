Shanghai-based Juneyao Airlines reported a 2017 net profit of CNY1.3 billion ($200 million), up 6.1% from CNY1.2 billion in 2016 because of robust market demand growth and yuan appreciation.

Operating revenue for 2017 rose 25% to CNY12.4 billion while expenses jumped 27.4% to CNY9.9 billion, which was mainly attributed to a 49.4% increase in fuel costs to CNY2.9 billion.

Passenger boardings grew 25.2% to 16.7 million with an average load factor of 87%, up 1.3 points over 2016. Passenger capacity increased 22.3% to 31.5 billion ASKs against a 24.1% rise in revenue to 27.4 RPKs.

Cargo traffic volume rose 14.3% to 85,916 tonnes.

As of Dec. 31, 2017, Juneyao operated a single fleet of 67 Airbus A320 family aircraft on more than 90 domestic and international routes—at least 40 services originated from its Nanjing supplementary operating base.

Juneyao’s Guangzhou-based low-cost subsidiary 9 Air operated 14 Boeing 737 aircraft in the same timeframe.

Last year, Juneyao introduced 11 aircraft and 9 Air took delivery of five.

Looking forward, Juneyao is scheduled to put six aircraft (including three Boeing 787s) in service in 2018, 10 aircraft (including three 787s) in 2019, and 16 aircraft (including four 787s) in 2020. Juneyao will phase out one aircraft this year.

LCC 9 Air expects to introduce four aircraft in 2018, five in 2019 and six in 2020.

Juneyao Airlines plans to speed up its international expansion pace this year with the scheduled deliveries of Boeing 787s from the second half. The aircraft will be used to build a hub and spoke network connecting Shanghai with major cities in Europe, the US and Australia.

However, the carrier warns that fluctuations in currency exchange rates and fuel prices, as well as airfare competition, remain challenging.