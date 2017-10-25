Alaska Airlines Boeing 737
Alaska Air Group executives acknowledged the company’s network expansion this year—44 routes including 32 in California alone—has been met with intense pricing competition, which, combined with pilot shortages at regional carrier Horizon Air, have impacted the 2017 third-quarter results. With its financial results now incorporating Virgin America, which formally merged with Alaska Air in December 2016, Alaska Air Group’s net profit for the quarter totaled $266 ...
