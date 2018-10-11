Delta Air Lines A220
Delta Air Lines posted an adjusted third-quarter (3Q) pre-tax income of $1.6 billion, down 6% or $95 million year-over-year (YOY), as revenue-generation and cost-control measures helped the airline absorb most of a $655 million increase in fuel costs. The Atlanta-based carrier posted record quarterly adjusted operating revenues of $11.8 billion, up $912 million YOY. Adjusted total unit revenues were up 4.3%, to 16.25 cents. Unit costs remained flat at 9.62 cents. “Our solid 8% ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Premium sales, cost savings help Delta offset higher fuel bill" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.