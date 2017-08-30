Aeroflot Boeing 737-800
Russia’s Aeroflot Group has reported a 2017 first-half net income of RUB2.9 billion ($48.9 million), up 17% compared to the year-ago period. The group cited continuing passenger growth for the results. First-half revenue rose 4.9% year-over-year (YOY) to RUB234.9 billion and operating profit decreased 66.9% YOY to RUB7.7 billion. Aeroflot Group includes Moscow Sheremetyevo-based Aeroflot Airlines, Saint Petersburg-based Rossiya Airlines, Moscow Vnukovo-based LCC Pobeda Airline and ...
