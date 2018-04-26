Norwegian Air Shuttle reported a first-quarter net loss of NOK46.2 million ($5.9 million), compared with a net loss of NOK1.5 billion in the year-ago period, helped by a NOK1.9 billion financial gain from reclassification of its investment in bank Norwegian Finans Holding.

LCC Norwegian has been expanding rapidly, adding a raft of new destinations and increasing its fleet, but its swift growth has led to rising debt and last month it issued new shares to help fund its plans, warning that rising fuel costs and currency effects would make for a challenging quarter.

“In this quarter, we in particular see the effects of higher fuel costs. At the same time, we have doubled our fleet of Dreamliners and still manage to fill the aircraft, attracting more customers both in new and more established markets,” CEO Bjørn Kjos said. “Our long-haul operation is now well established, proving that customers want affordable fares on intercontinental routes.”

“Norwegian has been through a long period of strong growth, which will reach its peak by the second quarter this year. Going forward, additional capital will boost competitiveness and protect existing and future investments in a market characterized by higher oil prices and fluctuating currencies,” Kjos added. Fuel costs rose by 48% in the quarter.

In addition, Norwegian said it has received further inquiries after International Airlines Group (IAG) acquired 4.6% of the low-cost, long-haul carrier’s shares. IAG revealed April 12 that it had bought a 4.61% stake in Norwegian, a step it said could eventually lead to an offer for a full takeover although it has not made an offer for a full takeover so far.

“Norwegian has received several inquiries following IAG Group’s announcement of its acquisition of 4.6% of the shares in the company. The Norwegian board of directors has established a steering committee and engaged financial and judicial advisors to review the situation, handle relevant inquiries and to safeguard the interests of all shareholders,” the airline said.

Norwegian took delivery of six new Boeing 787-9s and two new 737-800s during the quarter and began operating flights from Paris to Denver and Oakland, San Francisco, from London to Chicago and Austin, as well as from Rome to Oakland, San Francisco.

It also entered into an interline agreement with Widerøe, a regional carrier in Norway. “The cooperation with Widerøe has been well received in the market and the number of bookings continues to increase,” Kjos said.

Norwegian reiterated its intention to divest up to 140 aircraft, including future deliveries, through replacement of older planes as well as possible sales or transfers into a leasing structure. It is also planning to review strategic opportunities for its loyalty program Norwegian Reward.

The airline carried 7.5 million passengers in the first quarter, up 12%, with capacity growth of 36% and a load factor of 84.5%.

