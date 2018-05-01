China Eastern Airlines was the only major Chinese carrier that reported 2018 first-quarter profit decline.
China’s major carriers—including Air China, China Southern, Hainan Airlines, Spring Airlines and Juneyao Airlines all reported 1Q net profit increases because of robust growth of market demand, yuan appreciation and capacity discipline. China Eastern was the only carrier that reported a profit decline. First-quarter 2018 earnings follows: Air China reported a 1Q CNY2.6 billion ($414 million), up 80% compared to CNY1.5 billion in the year-ago quarter. The Beijing-based ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Most Chinese majors report 1Q net profit on market demand growth" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.