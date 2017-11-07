Spring Airlines A320
China’s Spring Airlines reported a 2017 third-quarter net profit of CNY634 million ($95 million), up 48% compared to a CNY430 million net income in the year-ago quarter. The results were attributed to robust market demand growth. Third-quarter operating revenue rose 30% to CNY3.4 billion while operating expenses increased 27% to CNY2.5 billion. For the first nine months of 2017, the Shanghai-based LCC posted a 1.7% growth in net income of CNY1.2 billion. Operating revenue for the ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Market demand growth lifts Spring Airlinesâ€™ 3Q net profit 48% " is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.