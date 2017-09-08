Malaysia Airlines Boeing 737-800
Malaysia Airlines Bhd. (MAB) said it remains on track for returning to profitability next year, despite increasing competitive pressure in its domestic markets. In its latest update, MAB predicted it will achieve a net profit for the second half of 2018. The carrier does not issue full financial results, as it is no longer publicly traded. Overall passenger revenue increased 8% year-on-year in the second quarter, with capacity rising 1.8%. Load factor declined 1.6 points to 77.8%. Domestic ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Malaysia Airlines on track to profitability in 2018" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.