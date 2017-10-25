Lufthansa Group delivered a 2017 nine-month net profit of €1.9 billion ($2.2 billion), up 0.1% from the year-ago period. The group’s nine-month total revenue rose 12.1% to €27 billion year-over-year (YOY) and operating cash flow stood at €4.5 billion, up 46% YOY. Its nine-month adjusted EBIT margin amounted to 9.6%, some 2.6 percentage points above the previous year’s level.

The German carrier attributed the improvement primarily to continuing positive business trends at the group’s airlines.

Lufthansa Group chairman and CEO Carsten Spohr said the nine-month results “give us the investment and growth capabilities we need to play an active part in the consolidation of the European airline market, and to continue to invest in the future of our company.”

Earlier this month, Lufthansa Group signed a €210 million deal to take over a large part of bankrupt airberlin’s assets, including NIKI and regional carrier LGW, in a move that will give its low-cost Eurowings affiliate a boost.

For the third quarter, the Lufthansa Group reported a net profit of €1.2 billion, down from €1.4 billion in the 3Q 2016. Third-quarter total revenue was €9.8 billion, up 11% from the year-ago quarter.

“Despite higher investments, we almost doubled our free cash flow and reduced our net financial debt by over 80% in the first nine-month period,” Lufthansa Group CFO Ulrik Svensson said.

For the nine-month period, Lufthansa Group’s ASKs rose 11.7% to 244.8 billion; RPKs were up 14.6% to 199.2 billion and load factor was up by 2.1 percentage points YOY.

“Particularly encouraging is that all our group’s airlines were able to raise their margins,” Svensson said.

The group saw improvement at Austrian Airlines, which reported a positive EBIT of €100 million for the nine-month period, compared to €79 million in the year-ago period.

Swiss International Air Lines’ nine-month earnings rose 37.3% YOY to €442 million versus €322 million in 2016.

With the first-time consolidation of Brussels Airlines and the further addition of the airberlin wet-lease operations, the group’s point-to-point airlines almost doubled their nine-month revenues to €3 billion.

“We expect Eurowings to report a positive result as early as this year,” Ulrik Svensson confirmed, “which is a year earlier than we originally envisaged.”

In the fourth quarter, the group expects to see a slight reduction in unit costs, excluding fuel and currency effects, at its passenger airlines. Fourth-quarter unit revenues are expected to increase slightly on organic capacity growth of 5.5%.

Spohr concluded, “The modernization of the Lufthansa Group is making good progress … which motivates us to consistently move head on this strategic path.”

