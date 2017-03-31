Lufthansa Cargo (LHC) reported an adjusted EBIT loss of €50 million ($52.5 million) for 2016, reversed from a net profit of €74 million in 2015.

Lufthansa Cargo chairman and CEO Peter Gerber told ATW he “wasn’t surprised” about the results. “The first six months of 2016 were extremely tough, but “we had a good fourth quarter” as cost-cutting measures were put into place.

Full-year revenue decreased 11.5% to €2.08 billion.

CFO Martin Schmitt said the full-year results included restructuring costs, for example, “writing off three MD-11s valued at €20 million.” Also, he said the company signed a new contract with General Electric (GE) for engine maintenance on LHC’s Boeing 777 fleet.

“Things are better this spring, but we don’t know what will happen over the whole year,” Gerber said, adding the market is very volatile and LHC is undergoing the biggest cost-cutting program in its history, which should reduce annual costs by at least €40 million by 2018.

“In 2017, we are working to fully implement [the cost-cutting program] and expect to see results from 2018. We are aiming to see €80 million in cost reductions,” Gerber said.

The cost-cutting program will impact LHC’s workforce. In late 2016, an agreement was reached with the works council to shed 800 jobs (500 of them in Germany), for which restructuring provisions of €32 million were made in the reporting year. “We are looking for measures that can be voluntarily implemented,” Schmitt said.

“Twelve MD-11Fs are flying, two are parked, and a third aircraft will be for sale,” he said.

Gerber added that later this year LHC will discuss how it will handle a fleet rollover. “In the next 12 to 15 months, a decision is needed. The 777F is the plane for the future,” he said.

LHC already operates five 777Fs.

LHC’s MD-11Fs are around 15 years old. The number of aircraft to be ordered depends on if the rollover is more focused on capacity, “because the 777F has 105 tons of capacity [the MD-11F can handle 85 tons]. We have to calculate what critical mass is needed [on aircraft] in several years,” Gerber said.

He added that LHC is in the final phase of negotiations with US-based United Airlines regarding a joint venture, similar to what LHC has in place with Japan’s All Nippon Airways and Hong Kong-based Cathay Pacific Airways.

“We believe 2018 [will be a positive year for LHC] and we will [return to profitability] in 2019,” Gerber said.

Kurt Hofmann hofmann.aviation@netway.at