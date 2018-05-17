Korean Air recorded a first-quarter net loss of KRW10 billion ($9.2 million), reversed from a KRW559 billion net profit in the same period last year. The Seoul-based airline cited exchange rate movements and higher costs for the loss.

Excluding non-operating items such as exchange rate losses, Korean achieved an operating profit of KRW166 billion, down 13.2% from the previous year. The carrier noted it achieved “strong sales growth” of 8.2% year-over-year (YOY) in the first quarter. However, operating costs were up 9.8% YOY.

International capacity increased 5.9% YOY compared to 4.8% traffic growth, resulting in load factor falling by 0.9% to 79.4%. Domestic traffic was down 12.1% YOY on an 8.3% capacity decline.

Cargo traffic fell 0.6%, despite a 1.5% capacity rise. Load factor declined 1.6 points to 76.6%. Korean’s Japanese cargo routes saw the largest traffic gain of 14%, with cargo traffic falling in the Europe, China, Australasia and Southeast Asia markets.

Korean predicts there will be passenger demand recovery in the second quarter, thanks to improved relations between China and South Korea, and an easing of North Korea’s nuclear threats.

A joint venture with Delta Air Lines, launched on May 1, will also help demand.

The airline is scheduled to receive 11 passenger aircraft in the remainder of 2018, comprising one Boeing 777, four 787-9s and six Bombardier CS300s. No more freighter additions are planned this year.

Adrian Schofield, avweekscho@gmail.com