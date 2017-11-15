Korean Air A330-300
Korean Air expects to see demand on its China routes start to rebound in the fourth quarter, following a thaw in the political tensions that have severely dented traffic flows between the two countries. China has restricted some types of travel to South Korea this year, after the countries disagreed over the deployment of anti-missile systems in South Korea. However, the respective governments have recently agreed to repair their relationship. In its latest earnings report, Korean Air ...
