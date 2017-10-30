Juneyao Airlines A320
Shanghai-based Juneyao Airlines reported a 2017 third-quarter net profit of CNY618.9 million ($93 million), up 11.7% over a net income of CNY554.3 million in the year-ago quarter, as market demand continues to grow. Third-quarter operating revenue was up 27% to 3.8 billion while expenses increased 25% to CNY3 billion. Passenger boardings rose 24% to 4.5 million with an average load factor of more than 86%. For the first nine months of 2017, Juneyao posted a net income of CNY1.2 billion, ...
