JetBlue Airbus A321
New York-based JetBlue Airways reported $88 million in net profit for the first quarter of 2018, reflecting a 6.1% rise in RASM despite a 1% loss in capacity during the sequence of winter storms hitting the US northeast during the quarter. The result reflected a 7% increase over JetBlue’s $82 million net profit in 1Q2017. JetBlue president and CEO Robin Hayes said first-quarter RASM performance was driven by a combination of revenue management initiatives, ongoing ancillary growth and ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"JetBlue posts $88 million 1Q net profit despite storm-related capacity hit" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.