New York-based JetBlue Airways earned a full-year 2016 net profit of $759 million, up 12% over net income of $677 million in 2015. The airline’s full-year operating margin increased 0.8% year-over-year to 19.8%.

JetBlue’s 2016 revenue grew 3.4% to $6.6 billion as expenses increased 2.3% to $5.3 billion, producing operating income of $1.3 billion, up 2.3% over $1.2 billion in operating profit for 2015.

Full-year traffic grew 9.4% to 45.6 billion RPMs on an 8.9% increase in capacity to 53.6 billion ASMs, producing a load factor of 85.1%, up 0.4 point. Full-year passenger yield decreased 6.7% to 13.18 cents.

For the 2016 fourth quarter, JetBlue posted a net profit of $172 million, down 9.5% from $190 million in the year-ago December quarter. Operating revenue in the quarter was $1.6 billion, up 3% year-over-year (YOY), resulting in $296 million in operating income, down 10.4% YOY. JetBlue’s operating margin for the fourth quarter was 18%, down 2.7 points YOY.

Fourth-quarter traffic increased 6% YOY to 11.2 billion RPMs, on 4.5% capacity growth to 13.2 billion ASMs, producing an 84.7% load factor for the quarter, up 1.1 point YOY. The airline’s passenger yield for the quarter was down 3.1% YOY to 13.20 cents.

JetBlue ended 2016 with 227 aircraft in its fleet, including 37 Airbus A321s, 17 of which are Mint (JetBlue’s domestic business class) configuration. The company purchased three A321s in the fourth quarter for approximately $345 million cash and bought out the leases on nine A320 aircraft for over $150 million.

“[We] are actively looking at further buy-out options,” JetBlue interim CFO and treasurer Jim Leddy told analysts Jan. 26. “Our 2016 transactions will drive future annual aircraft rent savings of over $18 million a year and mitigate future return condition expense[s]. Aircraft leases represent a high cost of our debt and this buyout offer[ed] an accretive use of our cash.”

The airline ended 2016 with $971 million in unrestricted cash and short-term investments.

In 2017, the airline plans capacity growth at 6.5%-8.5% for the full year. “In the first quarter we expect to take delivery of three A321s, two of which will be in Mint configuration. We have a total of 15 A321s on order for 2017, 14 of which are scheduled to be in Mint configuration. We expect to use a mix of cash and debt financing for our 2017 orders,” Leddy said.

Mark Nensel mark.nensel@penton.com