JetBlue Airways has changed 11 Airbus A321neo deliveries in 2018 to 11 A321ceo deliveries, and is deferring the delivery of another 13 Airbus aircraft.

Additionally, the New York-based carrier is taking a “hard look” at its fleet of 60 Embraer E190s and 24 E190s scheduled for delivery from 2020-2022, and is considering removing the aircraft type from its fleet. The announcements were characterized by the airline as the initial results of a broad fleet review being conducted by Steve Priest, who became JetBlue’s CFO in February.

The fleet news was revealed as JetBlue posted a first-quarter net profit of $85 million, down 58.8% from net income of $207 million in the 2016 March quarter. JetBlue’s first-quarter revenue was down 0.8% year-over-year to $1.6 billion and expenses jumped 15% to $1.5 billion, producing an operating profit of $147 million, down 57.9% from operating income of $349 million in the prior-year quarter.

JetBlue said the fleet changes are part of an aggressive effort to get control of its costs. It is also engaged in a cost-reduction program that aims to reduce annual expenses by $250 million-$300 million by 2020. The carrier’s first-quarter CASM rose 10.3% year-over-year and CASM ex-fuel increased 3.3%. JetBlue acknowledged that CASM ex-fuel will rise 4.5% to 6.5% in the second quarter before moderating in the second half of 2017.

“My number one business priority is our cost structure,” Priest told analysts on an April 25 conference call. CEO Robin Hayes indicated that Priest has been given wide discretion to determine how to lower JetBlue’s costs, and the fleet review is a significant part of the effort.

Priest noted that aircraft are generally an airline’s highest capital expenditure. “[Managing] capital allocation and driving shareholder value is absolutely critical to me,” Priest said.

JetBlue will receive 11 A321ceos next year instead of 11 A321neos. In 2019, it will take delivery of 13 A321neos, but has deferred another eight Airbus aircraft scheduled to be delivered that year to 2023. In 2020, it will take delivery of six A320neos and seven A321neos, but has deferred another five Airbus aircraft that were scheduled to be delivered that year to 2024.

JetBlue currently has 182 A320 family aircraft in its fleet, including 130 A320ceos and 52 A321ceos.

JetBlue is also reviewing its current and future E190 fleet. The airline already previously deferred 24 E190s from delivery in the 2014-2018 timeframe to delivery between 2020 and 2022. “Everything is on the table” regarding the E190s, Priest said, including eliminating the aircraft type from JetBlue’s fleet and canceling the 2020-2022 deliveries, keeping all of the E190s and taking delivery of all of the aircraft on order, or keeping some E190s and taking some deliveries.

Priest said the E190 “has been a vital tool” for JetBlue, especially in developing routes from Boston, but “it is no secret that the E190 is a higher CASM aircraft” than A320 family aircraft. “There are CASM challenges with the aircraft,” he said.

Priest said a decision on the E190s will come “later this year,” adding, “This is not a decision we would jump to very quickly.”

JetBlue’s first-quarter traffic rose 3.9% year-over-year to 11.4 billion RPMs on a 4.2% increase in capacity to 13.6 billion ASMs, producing a load factor of 83.9%, down 0.3 point. Yield dropped 5.5% to 12.7 cents.

