India’s Jet Airways is pursuing a cost-cutting program following the announcement of a major net loss for the quarter ending June 30.

The Mumbai-based carrier approved “additional measures to reduce costs and achieve greater efficiencies of operations.” This program will slash more than INR 2,000 crore ($285.8 million) in cost over the next two years. It will cover areas such as maintenance, sales and distribution, debt and interest, and workforce productivity.

Among other measures announced by the board, Jet Airways has been tasked with considering the monetization of assets including its JetPrivilege loyalty program, which has 8.5 million members.

The airline also intends to boost unit revenue by 3%-4% “through tactical and strategic initiatives around network, pricing, inventory management and sales.” Part of the recovery plan will include capital infusion.

While the future of Jet Airways has appeared uncertain recently, stakeholder Etihad Airways stressed that it remained committed to its strategic partnership with the Indian carrier. Jet Airways emphasized that it “continues to be a going concern.”

Jet Airways reported a net loss of INR 1,326 crore for the June quarter, a considerable turnaround from a profit of INR 58 crore in the same period a year earlier. The airline highlighted challenges including a 36% gain in fuel prices, depreciation of the Indian rupee, and “the resulting mismatch between high fuel prices and low fares.”

The airline’s revenue increased 5.2% in the quarter, with capacity rising 9.4% and traffic up 7.6%. Non-fuel unit costs declined 1.5%, and the airline intends to reduce this category by 12%-15% over the next 8-10 quarters.

Jet Airways introduced its first Boeing 737 MAX aircraft in the June quarter, and expects to receive another 10 within a year. The carrier plans to introduce a total of 225 737 MAX aircraft over the next decade. This will help simplify its fleet, reduce fuel burn and increase efficiency. Jet Airways also said it will wet-lease its excess ATR turboprops.

