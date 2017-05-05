Jazeera Airways announced a net loss of KD900,000 ($2.96 million) for 1Q 2017 as it continued to be hit by a slowing economic backdrop and excess capacity in the area. The Kuwaiti hybrid carrier achieved the result on revenue of KD10 million, down 15.3% on the same period in 2016.

Load factor was 72%, down 0.9% from 1Q 2016.

“Our earnings for the quarter were impacted by a continuing slowing macro-economy and that is impacting our sector’s yields, Jazeera chairman Marwan Boodai said.

“The fact that our load factor remained virtually unchanged from the same time last year is a clear indication that demand for our product continues to be strong despite the macroeconomic pressures and the extra capacity that continued to be dumped on our sectors. Looking toward the rest of the year, we are working to counter these external pressures through internal measures. In the next quarter, we will launch our overhauled e-commerce platform that is tasked with generating ancillary income and optimizing the booking and payment experience to further differentiate our product,” he said.

All airlines in the region are facing “a new normal” of lower oil prices, although these had shown signs of starting to rise in the past three months, new CEO Rohit Ramachandran said. Added to that, an influx of new capacity in the region was now being deployed, with the result that “too many airline seats are chasing too few passengers, putting pressure on yields. Over the last few months, we’ve put together an ambitious plan to reduce our dependence on lower-yield traffic. We’re going after sectors that are less price-sensitive,” he said.

One such measure is a dedicated terminal building for Jazeera flights that the airline said will take passengers away from the overcrowded main building at Kuwait international Airport. This is scheduled to come on-line at the end of this year or 1Q 2018 and the airline expects it to be a game-changing improvement.

Jazeera, which has a fleet of seven Airbus A320s and operates mainly in and around the Gulf, is holding talks with several long-haul airlines with an eye on increasing its range. Details are scheduled to be announced “in coming months,” Ramachandran said.

Alan Dron alandron@adepteditorial.com