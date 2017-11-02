Jazeera Airways A320
Kuwaiti hybrid carrier Jazeera Airways reported a third-quarter net profit of KD8.2 million ($27.1 million), up 35.6% on the year-ago period, despite a 25% increase in fuel costs during the year. Jazeera said its growth was driven by new route launches, a healthy summer season, investments in customer experience and strong cost management. The Kuwait-based carrier made the increased profits on revenues of KD21.9 million, up 16.8% from Q3 2016. Load factor climbed notably, with the number ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Jazeera 3Q net profit rise driven by new routes, cost management" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.