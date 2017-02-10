Kuwaiti hybrid carrier Jazeera Airways reported that its net profit for 2016 dropped by almost 30%, to KD10.8 million ($35.4 million), compared to KD15.4 million for 2015. The profit was achieved on revenues of KD52.8 million, down 10% on 2015’s figure of KD56.8 million.

The final quarter of the financial year saw Jazeera return a rare loss, recording a deficit of KD1.2 million compared to a profit of just over KD900,000 last time.

Jazeera operates a fleet of seven Airbus A320s on regional services, mainly around the Gulf.

CFO Donald Hubbard said a combination of low oil prices that resulted in lower fares, together with a slowing Kuwaiti economy and overcapacity in the market, had created downward pressure on yields. Although the price of oil was now on the rebound, that pressure had not yet relented. In 2016, average yield per seat fell by KD4.9.

Jazeera Airways Group chairman Marwan Boodai said load factor was up 0.3% at 69.2%, which was “on average, around 10% higher than that of any competitor on our routes.”

Boodai said that, heading into 2017, he believed “everyone has learned their lesson [over low yields], nobody has gained and everyone has to be careful.”

To differentiate Jazeera from competitors, several measures were instituted in 2016 that are expected to show benefits in the coming year. These include a business lounge at Kuwait International Airport plus park-and-fly facilities. This differentiation will create an opportunity to improve yields, he said.

Looking further ahead, Jazeera is building a dedicated terminal at the overcrowded airport. This will aim to allow passengers to move from curb to gate in just 15 minutes, enhancing their overall journey experience: “We believe this will be a game-changer,” Boodai said. The new terminal is scheduled to come on-line at the end of 2017 or early 2018.

