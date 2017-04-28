Japan Airlines (JAL) reported a net profit of ¥164.1 billion ($1.5 billion) for fiscal 2016 through March 31, down 6% compared to net profit of ¥174.4 billion in the previous year. Revenue was 3.6% lower, and costs were down 0.8%. International capacity increased 0.1%, while domestic capacity dropped 1.2%. The Japanese flag carrier expects another dip in profits for the current fiscal year, although the carrier is also projecting robust capacity and earnings growth in the ...