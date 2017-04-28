Japan Airlines Boeing 777-300ER
Japan Airlines (JAL) reported a net profit of ¥164.1 billion ($1.5 billion) for fiscal 2016 through March 31, down 6% compared to net profit of ¥174.4 billion in the previous year. Revenue was 3.6% lower, and costs were down 0.8%. International capacity increased 0.1%, while domestic capacity dropped 1.2%. The Japanese flag carrier expects another dip in profits for the current fiscal year, although the carrier is also projecting robust capacity and earnings growth in the ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Japan Airlines forecasts further profit decline" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.