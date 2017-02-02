Icelandair is expecting to report a full-year EBITDA at the top end of its $210-$220 million revised guidance, but has warned that EBITDA will drop to $140-$150 million in 2017 because of volatile market conditions.

Updating the market Feb. 2, Icelandair described 2016 as a good year that will “be close to the upper limit” of its guidance, but added there is increased uncertainty in the short term.

Icelandair had originally predicted a $235-$245 million EBITDA for 2016, but this was downgraded in July 2016.

Looking to the coming year, the company warned of further stresses on the business. “The inflow of bookings at Icelandair has changed for the worse recently. Bookings have come in slower than anticipated and average airfares on the market have decreased more than forecasted,” the group said.

This has been triggered by more intense competition, shifts in the geopolitical landscape, adverse exchange rates and higher fuel prices. An Icelandic seafood industry strike has also impacted freight.

“Various measures have already been taken in the company’s operations that are expected to lower costs and increase income. Continued organic growth is expected and the company’s management believes that long-term prospects are good,” Icelandair said.

