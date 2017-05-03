Icelandair Group reported a first-quarter 2017 net loss of $34.9 million, widened from the $17 million loss for the 2016 1Q.

The first quarter of the year is traditionally the weakest of the year for many airlines, but Icelandair’s result was the heaviest 1Q loss it had suffered for several years. Yields dipped 13% compared to 1Q 2016 and the group was affected by adverse currency exchange rates.

Capacity grew 20% to 2.6 billion ASKs, with roughly two-thirds of that figure coming as a result of increased services to North America; the bulk of Icelandair’s flights connect Europe to North America via Keflavik airport in Iceland.

However, Iceland itself has seen something of a boom as a tourist destination in recent years.

The airline saw a 9% drop in the price it paid for fuel in 1Q 2017 compared to a year earlier and said that 59% of its estimated fuel usage over the coming year had been hedged at a “weighted average swap price” of $517/tonne.

In his outlook for the coming year, Icelandair Group president and CEO Björgólfur Jóhannsson said that among measures to improve profitability, an extra row of seats would be added to Icelandair’s fleet of 25 Boeing 757-200s, to lower unit cost by 2%-3%. Icelandair still largely relies on the 757-200, with an additional single 757-300 and four 767-300s making up the remainder of the fleet. It also leases in additional capacity and operates turboprops for domestic services.

The company plans to complement its 757s with a batch of 737 MAX 8s and 9s.

Icelandair also intends to introduce measures to give the airline greater visibility on internet search engines and has consolidated its physical sales operation by closing sales offices in central Europe and Scandinavia. Icelandair said it expects “significant cost savings” to result from a review by IATA consultants of aircraft and passenger handling services at Keflavik.

Greater utilization of belly cargo space is also being undertaken, while reducing the number of dedicated cargo flights operated. This move has already brought significant cost savings, Jóhannsson said, with more expected through 2017.

The group is anticipating an improved EBITDA of $145-$155 million for 2017, up $5 million on its previous forecast in February 2017. This is despite challenging conditions on North Atlantic routes, with fierce competition and a further reduction in yields anticipated.

