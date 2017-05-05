International Airlines Group (IAG) posted a first-quarter net profit of €27 million ($29.6 million), down 74% from net profit of €104 million in 1Q 2016. The company said adverse currency movements played a significant part in the profit drop.

Revenue for the quarter was €4.9 billion, down 2.8% from the year-ago figure of €5.08 billion.

However IAG—the parent company for Aer Lingus, British Airways, Iberia and Vueling—said it had recorded its highest-ever operating profit for the traditionally weak first quarter of the year, at €170 million before exceptional items, up 9.7% compared to €155 million last time.

In a statement, IAG said 1Q 2017 had seen a backdrop of increasing fuel prices and a stronger US dollar against both the euro and the UK pound. This gave an adverse foreign exchange figure of €32 million.

In an analysts’ call on the figures reported by Reuters, Walsh said the group’s new long-haul, low-cost carrier, Level, would add “two or three” aircraft to its initial two Airbus A330-200s in 2018 and would begin to operate from at least one new European base, apart from its initial base at Barcelona.

The “improving trend” in passenger unit revenue was continuing, IAG CEO Willie Walsh said, with 2Q passenger unit revenue also anticipated to be up on the year-ago figure. At current fuel prices and exchange rates, the group was on course to improve its operating profit figure for 2017 compared to 2016, he added.

Capacity rose 3.3% to 68.3 billion ASKs, while load factor inched up 0.1% to 79%. Although capacity grew across all regions, the group picked out Aer Lingus’s continued growth on North Atlantic services, while low-cost carrier Vueling grew in its Spanish homeland and was able to reduce its seasonality.

British Airways launched new routes to Santiago, Chile and Oakland, California, while dropping one of its China routes, to Chengdu. Iberia continued to rationalize its European operations, while increasing capacity on long-haul routes launched in 2016, such as Shanghai, Tokyo and Johannesburg.

Passenger revenue kept pace with the capacity increase, up 3.3% at 53.9 billion RPKs, while cargo tonne kilometers rose 3.6% to 1.37 billion.

Passenger numbers rose 3.8%, to 21.1 million, up from 20.4 million a year ago.

Employee costs were €1.15 billion, down 6% compared to the same period in 2016, while fuel, oil and emission charges dropped 10.8% to €1.06 billion.

Alan Dron alandron@adepteditorial.com