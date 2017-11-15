Cargojet Boeing 767-300ER
A surge in Caribbean hurricane-related ad hoc charters, combined with ACMI revenue related to the April opening of a new US route, lifted Canadian scheduled air freight carrier Cargojet’s third-quarter net profit to C$5.6 million ($4.5 million), reversed from its C$3.9 million net loss in 3Q 2016. Cargojet operations include domestic air cargo services for a number of international airlines between points in Canada that connect such airlines’ gateways to Canada. The company also ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Hurricane-related charters, ACMI revenues lift Cargojet 3Q profits" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.