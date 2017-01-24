Hawaiian Airlines reported a full-year 2016 net profit of $244.1 million, up 33.7% from net income of $182.6 million in 2015. The airline reported adjusted net income of $280 million for the year, or $5.19 per share, up 48% over adjusted net income of $189.3 million in 2015.

Hawaiian’s 2016 revenue grew 5.7% year-over-year to $2.5 billion. Full-year expenses increased 7.9% to $2 billion, producing an operating profit of $409.5 million, down 3.9% from operating income of $426.1 million in 2015.

Passenger revenue for the year rose 5.9% year-on-year, with passenger unit revenue up 2.1% and yield declining 1.1%. Traffic increased 7.1% on a 3.7% capacity gain. Total operating costs were up 4%, and fuel costs fell 20.8% year-over-year.

Hawaiian's 2016 fourth-quarter net profit was $10.6 million, down 71.9% from $37.9 million net income in the year-ago December quarter.

During Hawaiian Holding’s year-end financial call with analysts and reporters, Hawaiian Airlines president and CEO Mark Dunkerley revealed that three expected Airbus A321neos, originally delayed by three months, will now not be delivered until the fourth quarter of 2017.

“[It] all but rules out our prior plan to have them in service for our busy winter peak,” Dunkerley said. “The delay impacts our projected ASM growth for the year and of course the revenues we anticipate in the fourth quarter.”

"With the delivery delay of the A321neos we've been forced to refine our capacity plans for 2017," Hawaiian EVP and CCO Peter Ingram said. "[While] in the first quarter we expect our capacity to grow 2.5 to 4.5% from last year ... we are now expecting full year capacity growth of 1 to 4%."

Hawaiian ordered 16 A321neos in March 2013, with deliveries scheduled to begin in early 2017 through 2020. The aircraft will be used on long-haul flights between Hawaii and the US west coast.

Responding to an analyst’s question as to the cause of the delay, Dunkerley said: "The first thing I’d say is that this is a very important airplane to us. We think it’s really going to transform service between Hawaii and the US mainland. We’re certainly not stepping away from our enthusiasm for the airplane. The second thing is that … it’s an aircraft that will likely operate for 20-plus years .... Airbus is giving us their best belief in the delivery of this aircraft; it’s tied to the release of an improved component in the Pratt GTF [PW1135G-JM] engine. So I think their level of confidence is reasonably high. That is not to say that it’s a cast-iron guarantee but we have every expectation of getting the aircraft on the timeline that has now been established ... at the moment our focus is on getting the aircraft in the right shape in our fleet as quickly as we can.”

