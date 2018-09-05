Hawaiian Airlines Airbus A330-200
For a second consecutive quarter, Hawaiian Airlines has lowered its guidance for forthcoming quarterly revenue related to hazardous environmental conditions, with the culprit affecting 3Q 2018 RASM being the hurricane that approached and brushed the Hawaiian island chain in late August. In a guidance revision released Sept. 5, Hawaiian said service disruptions, passenger cancellations and booking interruptions caused by Hurricane Lane—which briefly reached Category 5 status Aug. 22 ...
