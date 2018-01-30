Returning to positive unit revenue growth has been a challenge for most of the US airline industry for the last couple of years, but not for Hawaiian Airlines, which reported 6.4% year-over-year (YOY) RASM growth in 2017.

Hawaiian chief commercial officer and incoming CEO Peter Ingram noted that the Honolulu-based carrier “comprehensively outperformed” the US airline industry on YOY unit revenue growth in both 2016 and 2017. He cautioned, however, that this will not likely be the case in 2018, partly because the carrier is adopting new accounting standards and partly because “inevitably” the 2017 RASM performance “sets us up for challenging year-over-year comparisons.”

The airline’s RASM is expected to be in a range of down 0.5% YOY to up 2.5% YOY in the 2018 first quarter.

Nevertheless, Ingram expressed confidence that 2018 will be a strong year for the carrier as it grows capacity 5%-8% YOY, particularly as the Airbus A321neo becomes a major part of Hawaiian’s fleet. Following delivery delays, the airline has received its first two A321neos and expects to take delivery of nine more by the end of the year. “The introduction of the A321neo will in one fell swoop make us the most potent competitor in the mid-sized [US] west coast-Hawaiian markets,” outgoing CEO Mark Dunkerley told analysts during a Jan. 29 conference call.

Hawaiian parent Hawaiian Holdings reported a net profit of $364 million for 2017, up 54.6% from net income of $235.4 million in 2016. Revenue rose 10% YOY in 2017 to $2.7 billion while expenses increased 8.7% to $2.2 billion, producing an operating profit of $483.8 million, up 16.4% over operating income of $415 million in 2016. Traffic grew 5.3% YOY to 16.3 billion RPMs on a 3.4% increase in capacity to 19 billion ASMs, producing a load factor of 85.8% up 1.5 points. Yield rose 4.5% YOY to 14.48 cents.

The A321neo additions will allow Hawaiian to retire the Boeing 767 from its fleet. It plans to place the A321neo on lower profile west coast-Hawaii routes (not routes such as Los Angeles-Honolulu, where there is enough demand to operate an A330-200). Placing A321neos on these routes will give the airline across-the-board strength from the west coast to Hawaii, Hawaiian executives believe.

In January, it started A321neo flights between Oakland, California and Maui and between Portland, Oregon and Maui. In the second quarter, it will place A321neos on the following routes: Oakland-Kauai, Los Angeles-Kona and Long Beach, California-Honolulu.

“The A321neo is ideally suited to these mid-sized origin and destination markets, and the aircraft’s economics and configuration are superior to any other narrowbody aircraft for west coast to Hawaii operations,” Ingram said.

Ingram will formally take over the CEO role in March.

Aaron Karp aaron.karp@informa.com