Hainan Airlines Holding reported a net profit of CNY729 million ($106 million) for the first nine months, a 73.6% decline compared to the year-ago period.

Revenue for China’s largest private airline group was up 15.9% to CNY52.3 billion year-over-year (YOY), while operating profit was down 73.6% to CNY916 million. Operating costs of CNY53.5 billion and a weakened Chinese yuan against the US dollar contributed to the decline, the company said.

Flagship carrier Hainan Airlines saw operating revenue grow 11.7% to CNY29.8 billion, as costs also increased 21% to CNY25 billion. Operating profit was down 72% to CNY721 million, as was net profit, to CNY616 million.

The Shanghai-based group’s capacity grew 17.7% and RPKs were up 15.9%. Domestic passengers accounted for about 93% of the total 59.8 million passengers for the period.

The group carried 16.5% more international passengers YOY, with RPK increasing by 23.7% and ASK by 25.9%, with a load factor of 75%.

The group’s fleet grew to 436 aircraft, as the airlines took in four Boeing 787-9, three 737-800s, an Airbus A350-900 and an A320.

The HNA Group, a Hainan affiliate, is reportedly seeking to divest its aviation businesses by selling Lucky Air . Talks are underway to sell a 60% stake in the LCC to China Eastern Airlines, and 40% to Yunnan SASAC, the province’s state-owned asset regulator. HNA has already sold numerous overseas assets to ease mounting debts, but the move to sell Lucky Air would be the first from its aviation portfolio.