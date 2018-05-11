São Paulo-based LCC GOL reported a BRL220.8 million ($66.8 million) net profit for the first quarter of 2018, down 6% from BRL234.9 million in 1Q 2017.

The airline recorded BRL65.6 million in income tax payments for the quarter, contrasted with a BRL79.1 million income tax benefit the airline received in the year-ago March quarter. BRL16.3 million of the payment was deferred income tax.

However, a strong 14.4% boost in revenue (to BRL3 billion)—driven by increased demand and “optimized” pricing, combined with a 5.3% increase in expenses (to BRL 2.5 billion)—led GOL to post BRL504.3 million in operating income, up 97.4% year-over-year (YOY), which indicated a 17% operating margin. It was GOL’s highest first-quarter margin in 12 years and a 7.1 point improvement over 1Q 2017.

GOL’s first-quarter aircraft fuel expenses increased 20.2% YOY and salary, wage and benefits costs rose 16.8%. The company reported BRL81.9 million in gains from aircraft sales during the quarter.

GOL’s net passenger RASK increased 11.5% YOY to BRL22.53 cents. CASK excluding fuel fell 4.8% YOY to BRL12.69 cents. Net yield increased 10.3% YOY to BRL28.02 cents. GOL’s average fares increased 13.1% compared to a year ago.

Consolidated passenger traffic was up 4.5% YOY to 10 billion RPKs on a capacity increase of 3.3% to 12.4 billion ASKs, producing an 80.4% load factor for the quarter, up 0.8 point YOY.

As of March 31, GOL was operating 116 Boeing 737-NG aircraft (92 737-800s and 26 737-700s).

The company has 120 737 MAX 8s on order for fleet renewal by 2028, the first of which is expected to be delivered in July 2018. The new MAX 8s will be put into service from Nov. 4 on new routes to Miami and Orlando, departing from Brasilia and Fortaleza.

GOL CEO Paulo Kakinoff said the MAX 8s will join the fleet in the 2018 second half. “With a range of up to 6,500 km, the new 737 MAX 8 aircraft will allow GOL to offer nonstop flights from Brazil to anywhere in Latin America, as well as to our … destinations in Florida,” he said.

GOL is projecting an operating (EBIT) margin of approximately 11% for full-year 2018 and a preliminary EBIT margin guidance of about 13% for 2019. Total net revenues for 2018 are forecast at about BRL11 billion; for 2019 net revenues are forecast about BRL12 billion. 2018 capacity growth was revised downward and is now forecast at between 1%-2%. Systemwide seats and departures growth were also revised and in each are now forecast to increase between 0% and 2%.

