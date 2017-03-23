Garuda Indonesia’s full-year 2016 net profit dropped 88% to $9.4 million, compared to $78 million in 2015. Operating revenue for the year was up 1.3%, although the capacity gain of 13.3% outstripped the traffic increase of 8.3%. Load factor fell 3.4 points to 73.8%. Passenger yield dropped 7.1% in 2016. Unit costs fell 7%, and were down 1.5% excluding fuel. Average fuel price declined 17.3%. Garuda increased its cargo volume by more than 18% in 2016, with revenue up 16.7%. However, ...