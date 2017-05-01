Garuda Indonesia expects its aircraft fleet total to remain relatively stable through the remainder of this year, with new deliveries largely offset by retirements and lease returns. In its latest fleet update, Garuda said it increased the number of aircraft to 199 at the end of March from 196 at the end of 2016. It expects to have the same fleet size at the end of December, including 144 with the full-service parent and 55 for low-cost subsidiary Citilink. Garuda plans to take delivery of ...