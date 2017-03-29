UK-based regional carrier Flybe anticipates making a small adjusted pre-tax loss for the year ending March 31, as it continues to fight in a highly competitive European market, the company said March 29.

Flybe will announce its full-year results June 8; in a pre-close trading statement the carrier confirmed it was slowing its growth rate in the tough commercial environment.

The airline said seat capacity in the 4Q would grow 10%, compared to 12.7% in 3Q. The company has taken delivery of nine Bombardier Q400s under a legacy contract in the current financial year, but intends to start reducing capacity later this year, as it hands back six leased Q400s by the end of FY2017-18. Flybe currently has more than 50 of the Canadian turboprops on strength.

The fleet will peak at 85 aircraft in April 2017; the regional carrier also has a fleet of around 20 Embraer E175s and E190s, as well as four ATR 72-600s, with the latter type being operated on behalf of Scandinavian Airlines.

CEO Christine Ourmieres-Widener said Flybe was now able for the first time to take control of its fleet size to reduce overcapacity.

Exeter-based Flybe, Europe’s largest regional airline, said the 4Q had been characterized by weak demand, overcapacity in the market and sharpened price competitiveness from rail operators. Strikes by French air traffic controllers had also affected business.

Passenger yield rose 2.9% in 4Q, compared to 2.8% in 3Q. Load factor fell 1.4% in 4Q compared to the preceding quarter, giving a figure of 66.6%, although the airline noted this was a slight improvement on the 3Q drop of 1.7%. Estimated passenger revenue rose 9.8% YOY in 4Q, compared to a rise of 13.5% in 3Q.

Flybe is in the midst of an overhaul of its IT and other core systems that it said would “significantly improve the passenger experience and allow greater e-commerce activities.” The costs of this overhaul could impact profits by £5-£10 million ($6.2-$12.4 million) in the current financial year. Ourmieres-Widener added that some 80% of bookings were already made online and that more work was needed to “seize this [digital] opportunity.”

Speaking to ATW at the European Regions Airline Association conference in Copenhagen, she said Flybe was looking carefully at costs and every route to be as efficient as possible.

One aspect of this could be using a smaller number of suppliers, but striking up closer partnerships with them.

She was hopeful about the company’s new routes from London Heathrow to Edinburgh and Aberdeen, introduced this week, with the Heathrow slots having been made available as a competition remedy from International Airlines Group’s 2011 acquisition of UK carrier bmi.

This will see Flybe flying 9X-weekly to Edinburgh and 6X-weekly to Aberdeen.

“Forward bookings are very good,” she said. “I flew from Edinburgh to London on Monday morning and the flight was full, with nine or 10 passengers having booked very late on the Sunday.”

She added that she did not want to take on British Airways directly on the routes, but rather to offer passengers traveling between London and the two Scottish cities a value-for-money alternative.

Flybe is operating into Heathrow’s Terminal 2, the base for several long-haul carriers with which Flybe has codeshares. Both Heathrow and Edinburgh airports had been very supportive in helping the new service get underway, she said: “It’s the first new turboprop service at Heathrow for a long time,” she noted.

Asked about Virgin Atlantic’s ill-fated attempt to operate similar flights with its Little Red operation, she noted that Flybe would be using 78-seater Q400s, whereas Little Red had been using Airbus A320s with double the capacity. “It’s a different business model,” she added.

