UK-based regional carrier Flybe reported a net deficit of £26.7 million ($8.8 million) for the 2016-17 financial year, reversed from a net profit of £6.8 million for the previous year.

Revenue for the period was up 13.4% year-over-year (YOY) at £707.4 million. Load factor dropped 3 points YOY to 69.6%, following a 12.3% rise in capacity to 12.7 million seats.

Flybe added that passenger yield was stable at £70.20. There was a 2% increase in cost per seat, to £53.74, although at constant currency, costs actually dropped by 5.2% YOY.

The airline’s fleet is now at its maximum anticipated size of 85 aircraft, with the company having been burdened by legacy commitments to acquire aircraft. Numbers will start to drop over the coming financial year.

The airline said that “significant progress had been made in laying the foundations for future profitable growth,” noting new agreements to create franchises with the UK’s Eastern Airways and Blue Islands in the Channel Islands. New codeshare agreements had also been signed with several airlines, including Virgin Atlantic and an agreement to return six Bombardier Q400 turboprops as their leases expire over the coming financial year.

The airline said that its “white label” services with five ATR turboprops for Scandinavian Airlines had been successfully established, but a similar arrangement with Brussels Airlines would be ending in October 2017 and would not be extended.

It said that among the financial headwinds it had encountered over the past financial year were IT write-downs of £4.8 million. This was at the lower end of previous guidance, but further costs of around £6 million were anticipated over the 2017-18 year as a result of cancellation penalties on existing contracts.

Alan Dron alandron@adepteditorial.com