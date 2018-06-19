Flybe, Europe’s largest regional airline, recorded a reduced net loss for the 2017-18 financial year, with the company CEO reporting most parameters improving.

The Exeter, UK-based company turned in a reported net loss of £9.4 million ($12.4 million), narrowed from a loss of £55.3 million for 2016-17. The latter figure was restated from £26.7 million as a result of a non-cash onerous lease provision on aircraft and impairment of related assets.

The Flybe Group, which includes the main airline, “white-label” flying on behalf of other carriers and the Flybe Aviation Services division, turned in revenue of £752.6 million, up 6.4% on 2016-17’s figure of £707.4 million.

The airline business saw revenue rise 8.3% to £732 million, passenger revenue per seat rise 10.1% to £53.79 and a 7.7% increase in passenger numbers to 9.5 million.

Yield inched ahead 1.4% to £71.15, while load factor increased 6% over the preceding year to 75.6%. Seat capacity dropped 0.9%, as the company’s plan to shed excess aircraft continued.

Flybe UK operating costs increased 5.6% to £749.9 million (2016/17: £710 million).

Flybe, which as of March 31 operated a fleet composed of 55 Bombardier Q400 turboprops and Embraer regional jets (11 E175s and nine E195s), continued to provide white-label services for Scandinavian Airlines using five ATR 72s and also began a new contract for UK carrier Stobart Air, which converted two Embraer E195s from wet- to dry-lease in November 2017.

“Flybe has made significant progress during my first full year as CEO,” Christine Ourmières-Widener said.

“With our fleet size under control, we are already delivering improvements to passenger yield, load factors and revenue. Our sustainable business improvement plan, launched last year, is enhancing the business in a number of key areas, including network decision-making, revenue management and commercial performance,” she said, adding, “Profitability has however been impacted by higher maintenance costs, IT investment and the poor weather in the final quarter.”

Ourmières-Widener said that with a new senior management team in place with greater aviation experience, “we are all focused on delivering the business plan through continued improvements to revenue, a renewed focus on cost reduction and therefore achieving profitability,” she said.

The carrier said the European market continues to be challenging, with many airlines affected by excess seat capacity, together with a weaker pound sterling, higher fuel prices and uncertainty among both businesses and consumers.

However, as of June 14, forward sales in 1H 2018-19 were encouraging, with 54% of seats sold, compared to 40% in the year-ago period. The UK airline expects to see a further 8.6% reduction in seat capacity against the previous year as the slimming of the fleet continues.

Flybe has set a target fleet size of 70 aircraft and plans to renew Q400 leases on relatively young aircraft to achieve this target. New leases are expected to be significantly cheaper than the current contracts, the company said. “This approach avoids major capital expenditure in purchasing new Q400 aircraft, although we will have to invest approximately £11 million over the next four years to ensure aircraft comply with new EASA regulations. We are separately evaluating further refurbishment investment in Q400 cabin interiors over the coming years to maintain high levels of customer experience.”

