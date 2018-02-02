Delta Connection Embraer E175
Utah-based SkyWest Inc., parent of regional carriers SkyWest Airlines and ExpressJet Airlines, turned around its profitability picture in 2017, posting a $428.9 million net profit, reversed from a $161.6 million net loss in 2016. SkyWest cited its continuing fleet transition—in which the company is removing aircraft operating under unprofitable flying agreements while simultaneously incorporating new Embraer E175s—as driving the improved financial performance. Excluding special ...
