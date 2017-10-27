Finnair Airbus A350-900
Finnair reported a 2017 third-quarter net income of €93.6 million ($109.3 million), up 6.8% compared to net profit of €87.6 million a year ago as the Finnish national carrier continues expansion plans based on the strong quarterly performance. Revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% year-over-year (YOY) at €735.4 million. Third-quarter passenger numbers rose 9.6% YOY, to 3.3 million, together with a 3% rise in load factor to 87.2%. An 11.1% YOY increase in ASKs to just ...
