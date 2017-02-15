Finnair recorded an annual profit for 2016 of €85.1 million ($90 million), down from the 2015 figure of €89.7 million. It achieved the result on 2.8% greater turnover of €2.31 billion, compared to €2.25 billion a year ago.

The company plans to declare a dividend, of 10 euro cents per share, for the first time since 2012.

The Finnish national carrier said capacity rose 6.5% over the year, because of increases both in the size of its fleet and in routes flown. The company transported close to 11 million passengers, up by 500,000 over 2015. Load factor dropped slightly, from 80.4% to 79.8%.

Finnair intends to increase its route network further in 2017, with new routes to San Francisco and Reykjavik over the northern hemisphere summer and Goa, Havana, Puerto Plata and Puerto Vallarta coming on-stream in winter 2017-18.

The airline said its traditional “over the Pole” routes to Asia held their own in 2016, with Finnish Lapland, in the north of the Nordic nation, being the most popular destination for the growing Chinese tourism market.

The company’s Nordic and Eastern European routes performed well, with a drop-off to some European destinations as a result of security considerations following terrorist incidents. The North Atlantic was “extremely challenging” because of competition, the company said.

Finnair said its ongoing cost-saving program aimed to reach €20 million in 2017, with €9 million having been realized and a further €11 million identified.

Looking forward to 2017, Finnair said demand for passenger and cargo traffic in its main markets continued to involve uncertainty.

Capacity as a result of fleet renewal and introduction of new aircraft will grow 8%-10%, weighted strongly toward the second half of 2017.

The airline was the first European operator of the Airbus A350 and four were taken on strength in 2016 (seven had initially been expected) with more to follow this year toward an eventual total of 19.

Revenue is expected to grow more slowly than capacity, reflecting increasing capacity from competitors in its markets.

Alan Dron alandron@adepteditorial.com