Finnair Airbus A350-900
Oneworld carrier Finnair has increased its full-year profit expectations to €135-€155 million ($162-$186 million), up from around €110 million from the previous guidance in July. Finnair said it was raising its outlook following a good summer performance. In July, the airline had warned that passenger and cargo demand in its main markets was uncertain, but capacity and revenue were still slated to grow 8%-10%, resulting in a €110 million comparable operating ...
