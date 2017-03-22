FedEx Corp. has posted a consolidated net profit of $562 million for its FY2017 third quarter covering the peak holiday period between December 2016 and February 2017, a 10.8% increase over $507 million net income in the year-ago quarter.

Third quarter revenue for the Memphis, Tennessee-based freight carrier was $15 billion, up 18.5% year-over-year (YOY) from $12.6 billion; consolidated operating expenses totaled $14 billion, up 18.5% over $11.8 billion in the company’s fiscal 3Q 2016.

The company reported $1 billion in consolidate operating income for the quarter, up 18.6% compared to $864 million in operating income a year ago.

FedEx said its third-quarter operating results were impacted “by the significantly negative net impact of fuel and one fewer operating day at FedEx Express and FedEx Ground [plus] network expansion at FedEx Ground.” The company reported $31 million in expenses related to the integration of Dutch courier company TNT Express, which FedEx acquired in May 2016.

“We expect to incur significant expenses over the next few years in connection with our integration of TNT Express,” the company said in its quarterly report. “The integration expenses are predominantly incremental costs directly associated with the integration … including professional and legal fees, salaries and wages, advertising expenses, travel … [and] restructuring charges.”

FedEx Express, the company’s airline unit, reported fiscal third-quarter revenue of $6.8 billion, a 3.4% increase over $6.6 billion in 3Q FY2016. Total package revenue was $5.4 billion, up 3.2% YOY; total freight revenue was $1.1 billion, up 4.8% YOY. Operating expenses for the segment totaled $6.2 billion, up 4.3% YOY; operating income came to $555 million, down 6.7% YOY. The segment’s operating margin for the quarter was down 0.9 point to 8.2%.

TNT Express reported $1.79 billion in revenue for the quarter, as expenses totaled $1.788 billion, producing an operating profit of $2 million. TNT Express’ operating margin for the quarter was 0.1%.

“During the next three years, the benefits of the TNT Express integration, fleet modernization, yield management, e-commerce growth and investments in network capabilities and efficiency will drive significant earnings growth,” FedEx EVP and CFO Alan Graf Jr. said.

