African low-cost carrier fastjet reported a net loss of $48 million for the year ended Dec. 31, 2016, more than doubling the $21.9 million loss in the year-ago period.

Fastjet has air operator’s certificates in two countries—Tanzania and Zimbabwe—which are facing tough economic conditions and increased competition, as the two airlines themselves battle to right-size to the market.

“These financial results reflect not only a difficult market place, but also the overly optimistic expansion plan adopted in early 2015. Since I became CEO on Aug. 1, 2016, we have successfully initiated a stabilization plan to address the immediate challenges. However, although good progress has been made many of the plan’s benefits to reduce our cost base, and match capacity with demand, have naturally taken time to feed through and as such will only be materially realized in 2017,” fastjet CEO Nico Bezuidenhout said.

The stabilization plan includes cost cuts, downsizing from Airbus to Embraer aircraft, route rationalization and the relocation of fastjet’s offices from London to Johannesburg.

The airline said between July and December capacity was reduced by 25%, but passenger numbers were only down 3% and revenues rose 5%.

Full-year revenue rose 5% to $68.5 million, while expenses increased 22.3% to $95.4 million, driven by increased capacity and startup losses on new routes. This produced an operating loss of $63.9 million, 68.6% deeper than the $37.9 million operating loss in the prior year.

Passenger numbers were up marginally at 783,317 on a 21% increase in capacity to 1.1 billion ASKs, producing a load factor of 53.7%, down 13 points. Yield rose 6% to $87.50 as RASK lowered 12% to 5.9 cents and CASK increased 20% to 11.1 cents. CASK ex-fuel was 9.4 cents, up 33%.

“The final stages of the stabilization plan are now implemented and the strong progress we have made means that fastjet’s cost base will be significantly reduced by the third quarter of 2017 and that we are well on the way to fulfilling our baseline aim of achieving a cash flow breakeven position by the fourth quarter of 2017,” Bezuidenhout said.

Fastjet Tanzania now has two Airbus A319s, although one of these is out of service and being returned to the lessor. These will be substituted with two Embraer E190s by October 2017. Fastjet Zimbabwe has one ERJ-145, which will be joined by a second aircraft. The two airlines operate six routes.

