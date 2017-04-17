Taiwan’s EVA Air posted a full-year 2016 net profit of TWD3.5 billion ($107 million), down 46% from the company’s TWD6.4 billion 2015 net result.

The Taipei-based airline reported TWD115.5 billion in operating revenue for the year, down 0.3% from TWD115.9 billion in revenue for 2015; operating expenses totaled TWD99.6 billion, up 1.1% year-over-year (YOY). EVA’s resulting operating profit for the year came to TWD15.9 billion, down 8.5% from TWD 17.4 billion in 2015.

EVA Air carried 11.2 million passengers in 2016, up 11.7% YOY. Full-year traffic was up 16.1% to 40.9 billion RPKs; capacity 17.2% to 51.2 billion ASKs, producing a full-year load factor of 80%, down 2.8 points from 2015. Air freight traffic was down 2% YOY to 3.6 billion FTKs. EVA’s passenger yield fell 10% YOY to TWD2.09; the airline’s cargo yield dropped 18.4% YOY to TWD5.84.

EVA Air took direct delivery of one new aircraft in 2016, a Boeing 777-300ER in June.

The airline also announced new codeshare partnerships with Thai Airways in October, and Air India in December.

