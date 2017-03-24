El Al Israel Airlines reported $81 million in full-year net profit for 2016, down 24.3% from $107 million net income in 2015.

“[El Al’s] 2016 results were affected by the pilots’ crisis that reached its peak in the fourth quarter of the year,” El Al CEO David Maimon said. “The main impact was on operating expense items.”

El Al’s labor dispute with its pilots became acute in October 2015, and continued intermittently through 2016, the airline said. On these occasions, pilots reportedly refused to show up for flights, forcing the airline to lease outside aircraft and crew to accommodate passengers.

The airline’s 2016 operating expenses, which included a year-over-year (YOY) savings of $95 million in jet-fuel expenses, nonetheless had a gross increase of $145 million, as the airline responded to the pilot and crew shortages. El Al indicated the expenses went to “an increase in operations and wages and [an] increase in lease expenses, primarily due to disruptions in manning flights … and the need to find alternative solutions … mainly wet lease of aircraft and crew.”

“The company’s operating expenses increased significantly [as a result of] the 5% increase in flight hours and mainly [because of] disruptions in flights resulting from a crisis with the pilots,” Chief Financial Officer Dganit Palti said.

El Al’s full-year revenue for 2016 was $2 billion, down 0.8% from $2.1 billion in 2015, as revenue from passenger flights increased 0.1% and cargo revenue decreased 11.4%. El Al’s passenger revenue was “affected by two opposing trends”: fare decreases attributable to intensified completion, and lower fuel prices versus a significant increase in the number of passengers carried as the carrier ramped up operations during the year (which was nonetheless offset by operational difficulties associated with the pilot action).

The airline’s 2016 fourth-quarter revenue was down 3.3% YOY to $460.8 million as traffic fell during the quarter (at press time, El Al had not posted operational details for the year). The airline reported a $2.4 million net loss for the fourth quarter, compared to $12.2 million in net profit during the year-ago quarter.

The airline took delivery of the last of its eight new Boeing 737-900ERs in March 2016. The first of three 787-9s on order by the airline will arrive at the end of August.

“Despite the damage to [our] activity this year, the EBITDA [earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization] amounted to $287 million, [El Al] generated a cash flow from operating activities in excess of $240 million, and cash and deposit balances … amounted to $212 million,” Palti said. “The company’s financial position enables us to move forward … in the face of the challenge of the new fleet of aircraft program, which will enable the company’s future development.”

―Mark Nensel mark.nensel@penton.com