UK low-cost carrier (LCC) easyJet returned what it described as “a solid first quarter” in its financial year, but warned the trading outlook would remain difficult.

The London Luton-based airline said revenue was up 7.2% at £997 million ($1.25 billion). It did not give profit figures for the period, but said revenue per seat decreased 1.2% on a reported basis to £51.64.

However, revenue per seat trends improved slightly more than previous guidance, despite increased capacity from competitors, as well as the impact on European tourism markets by the pre-Christmas terrorist attack on a Berlin market.

Passenger numbers were up 8.2% at 17.4 million, but this was slightly outstripped by an 8.6% rise in capacity, which nudged load factors down 0.3% to 90%.

CEO Carolyn McCall said revenue, cost and passenger numbers were in line with expectations, “despite a tough pricing and operating environment.” Consumer demand remained buoyant, she said.

The continued weakness of sterling in the post-Brexit period, together with the impact of fuel costs, were £35 million worse than anticipated, “but easyJet has made good progress in reducing costs in those areas where we have more control, such as engineering, maintenance, non-regulated airports and overheads,” McCall said. “The underlying year-on-year revenue per seat trend continues to improve, supported by resilient demand across all our European markets. Forward bookings are ahead of last year.”

However, the prognosis did not impress the company’s founder and largest shareholder, Stelios Haji-Ioannou, who noted the trading update had occasioned a drop in the company’s share price. Haji-Ioannou has frequently been at odds with easyJet’s board in recent years.

“Clearly other investors are extremely unimpressed by the decline in revenue per seat,” Haji-Ioannou said, who added he intended to make a symbolic protest by voting a token 3% of the company’s shares—he has control of around 33%—against easyJet’s fleet plan at the annual meeting on Feb. 9.

“In our view, the best way to increase the earnings per share and send the share price up again is to reduce the incremental aircraft in the fleet from 2018 onwards,” he said.

McCall noted the “pricing and operating environment remains tough,” with low fuel costs and continued strong capacity growth among competitors depressing yields.

Some observers noted the 1Q report contained a statement that the company had secured increased flexibility with Airbus in fleet delivery arrangements with a reduced 18-month notice period on aircraft deferrals, speculating this could be in preparation for postponing some deliveries.

