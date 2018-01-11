Delta Air Lines Boeing 737-900
Delta Air Lines believes it can overcome a 30% year-over-year (YOY) increase in fuel prices by growing revenue and controlling non-fuel costs in 2018, executives said. The assessment came as Atlanta-based Delta reported a 2017 net profit of $3.6 billion, down 18% from net income of $4.4 billion in 2016. Fourth-quarter net income dropped 8% YOY to $572 million. Delta pointed to a breakthrough in 2017 on unit revenue growth, reporting YOY RASM growth of 3% for the full year to 16.22 cents ...
