Delta Air Lines Airbus A321
Hurricane Irma cost Delta Air Lines $120 million in lost revenue, leading the company to lower its third-quarter operating margin expectations by about one percentage point, to between 15.5% and 16.5%, the Atlanta-based carrier said Oct. 3. Irma was the second of three major hurricanes to severely affect the US mainland and the Caribbean to date in 2017; the storm knocked out or limited airline passenger operations throughout Florida Sept. 8-11, and its winds curtailed airport operations in ...
