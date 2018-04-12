Delta Air Lines Airbus A350-900
A surge in cargo, loyalty program and premium fare up-sell revenue drove Delta Air Lines’ first-quarter 2018 operating revenue into quarterly record territory, with nearly $10 billion in GAAP revenue, up 9.5% year-over-year (YOY). Delta’s net income for the quarter, however, dipped 2.5% to $547 million, compared to $561 million for the 2017 March quarter. Delta remains on track to take about 60 new aircraft deliveries in 2018, including its first Bombardier C Series. CEO Ed ...
