CSA Czech Airlines (CSA) reported a 2016 net income of CZK241 million ($9.4 million), up 8% from a CZK223 million profit a year ago.

“In 2016, all transport indicators grew, we launched 11 new routes, expanded our fleet by one ATR 72 aircraft and increased the number of flights year-on-year by more than 9%,” CSA chairman Jozef Sinčák said.

Operating profit for the year totaled CZK285 million, boosted by a 10% improvement in capacity utilization, improved second-half demand in Russia and Ukraine, stronger load factors, cheaper fuel prices and stable year-on-year operating costs.

“We continued to simplify our business model, focusing on incoming passengers to the Czech Republic, new markets and old segments. In December 2016, we changed our product package policy, introducing new tariff structures within the category of branded fares, thanks to which our average load factor has been growing. In January 2017, it reached 75%, which is a year-on-year improvement,” Sinčák said.

In 2016, Czech Airlines carried 2.26 million passengers on its scheduled services, up 13% year-on-year, as well as 444,000 passengers through aircraft leases to other airlines.

During the year, CSA operated 9% more flights and added 3.5% seat capacity in terms of ASKs. Load factor was up 0.9 of a point at 75.4%.

However, Sinčák warned that operating profit is likely to drop in 2017. “Due to the significant changes of certain macroeconomic indicators, primarily increased aviation fuel prices, the Czech crown exchange rate and its position against the USD and the EUR, and increased competition, we have planned a significantly lower operating profit of tens of millions of Czech crowns,” he said.

From April, CSA will add one leased ATR 72, taking its ATR fleet to eight aircraft and its total fleet to 18. In 2017, CSA will launch new services to Aarhus, Lisbon, Malmö, Reykjavik and Verona.

