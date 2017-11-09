Panama City-based Copa Holdings faced severe operational challenges during the 2017 third quarter—including extreme weather, and natural disasters that Copa said affected both its 3Q financial results and hub operations in Panama City— but the company nonetheless posted a 40.2% increase in its third-quarter net profit to $103.8 million, compared to $74 million in 3Q 2016. Copa said its third-quarter results were attributable to improved demand trends and continued cost ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Copa weathers operational challenges, posts $104 million 3Q profit" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.