Halifax-based Chorus Aviation, the parent company of Canadian regional airline Jazz Aviation, posted 2016 net profits of C$111.8 million ($83 million), more than quadrupling its C$25.5 million net result for 2015.

“Our overall [2016] fiscal results were in line with our expectations,” Chorus president and CEO Joe Randell said. “The capacity purchase agreement (CPA) with Air Canada continues to … deliver strong and stable financial results … we achieved a 44% increase year-over-year in our aircraft leasing revenue under the CPA, to $99 million.”

Chorus’ full-year operating revenue totaled C$1.3 billion, down 17.3% from C$1.5 billion in 2015. The company’s full-year expenses were C$1.1 billion, down 19.3% from C$1.4 billion in 2015. Operating income for the year was C$151.5 million, up 1.3% over C$149.5 million in 2015.

Chorus said its net income increase was attributable primarily to a C$95.9 million decline in unrealized foreign exchange loss on long-term debt and a C$8 million decline in collective agreement signing bonuses.

The announcement in December 2016 of Chorus Aviation Capital Corp. (CAC) as a regional aircraft leasing company was a “significant milestone,” Randell said, adding “CAC has the potential to become one of the leading players in this growing industry sector on a global level.” CAC officially came into being on Jan. 4, 2017; the subsidiary will lease regional jet and turboprop aircraft in the 70-135 seat range.

As of Dec. 31, 2016 Chorus’ fleet totaled 152 aircraft. 20 aircraft were added to the fleet in 2016, including 12 Bombardier Q400s (seven of which are owned and leased under the CPA; the remaining five are leased from third parties), five Bombardier CRJ900s (expected to enter service in the first half of 2017 under the Air Canada Express brand as part of the CPA agreement), two CRJ1000s (which were leased to Spanish regional airline Air Nostrum), and one King Air 200 for Chorus subsidiary Voyageur. The company removed 12 aircraft during the year, including seven CRJ200s from its main covered aircraft fleet. Chorus expects to acquire and lease two new CRJ1000s to Air Nostrum by the end of October 2017.

Mark Nensel mark.nensel@penton.com